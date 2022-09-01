Chesley emergency department to close for five consecutive nights due to staff shortages

The emergency department at Chesley Hospital will be closed overnight for five nights in a row beginning on Friday as local health units continue to grapple with staff shortages.

According to a press release from the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, the emergency department at Chesley Hospital will be closed for five consecutive nights due to a “significant shortage” in staff.

The Chesley emergency department closures are as follows:

Sept. 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Sept. 3

Sept. 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Sept. 4

Sept. 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Sept. 5

Sept. 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Sept. 6

Sept. 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Sept. 7

“All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success,” the release reads.

Anyone in need of immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1 and will be diverted to the nearest emergency department.

For non-urgent health care need, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by dialing 8-1-1, according to the release.