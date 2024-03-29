LONDON
    • Chesley Emergency Department closed due to insufficient staffing

    The Chesley Emergency Department will be closed for the remainder of Friday, due to insufficient staffing.

    It will be reopening on Monday, April 1 at 7 a.m.

    Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open emergency department.

    Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

