Chesley and Walkerton emergency rooms set to reopen

The closed sign is coming down outside of emergency rooms in Chesley and Walkerton, Ont. after a shortage of nurses led to overnight ER closures at both hospitals.

“People were very upset about this. It led to the creation of a citizens group. Our council was very united in its upset over the closure. It took several actions to push for this to be reopened and advocate on behalf of our ER, and all that hard work paid off,” says Municipality of Brockton Mayor, Chris Peabody.

Chesley’s ER had been closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. since September 2019, while Walkerton’s overnight ER closure started December 27, 2021. Hospital officials say the use of agency nurses, casual nurses, student externs and registered midwives has led to the return of 24-hour ER service, which will happen in Walkerton on May 9 and in Chesley on June 15.

“This is a short term fix, and we hope to build up our nursing complement to get back to where we’d be operating with our full staff, and continue with 24/7 care,” says South Bruce Grey Health Centre CEO, Michael Barrett.

The return to 24-hour ER service comes with extra costs — costs the hospitals hope to recoup, in part, from the province.

“Our board feels quite confident we will find the resources to pay for the agency nurses, and we have approached Ontario Health for support on the financial perspective as well,” says Barrett.

Barrett acknowledges that ER closures could return to both hospitals, as the provinces nursing shortage is far from fixed. But, they’re quite confident the worst should be behind them.

“Certainly the problem could re-emerge. But, we’re really going to make sure and hope that it isn’t a five-month-long closure. We could understand a weekend closure on a long weekend, but we can’t go back to a five month closure,” says Peabody.

Peabody says Brockton already puts money towards physician recruitment, and they would be willing do the same for nurse recruitment and retention, if the need arises.