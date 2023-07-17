Chemical spill reported in south east London

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large chemical spill in London.

It happened in the area of Green Valley Road and the Diversey plant.

London fire confirmed the incident and said all employees have evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

The chemical that was spilled is called Pascal, use in a wide range of cleaning-in-place applications in the food and beverage industry.

Company officials declined to speak to CTV News on camera but did say through London fire Chief Colin Shewell that their internal precautions worked as intended and the spill was contained to the property.

“We are working together with London fire to make sure we can move forward and there is no danger to the public,” said a company official.

The company also said it is thankful for London fire response and that there were no injuries.

According to its website, Diversey is a provider of cleaning and hygiene products that serves the hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, food service, retail, and facility management markets.

(Source: Google)