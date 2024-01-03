LONDON
London

    • Cheers to safety: Festive RIDE blitz boosts enforcement, rings in more charges

    Officers conducting a RIDE program in Lakeshore, Ont., on Saturday Dec. 16, 2023. (Source: OPP) Officers conducting a RIDE program in Lakeshore, Ont., on Saturday Dec. 16, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    After more than 2,000 Festive RIDE campaigns that saw over 13,000 vehicles, the numbers are in.

    Across the 13 detachments in the west region, a total of 353 impaired driving charges were laid, 55 warn-rage suspensions

    BY DETACHMENT

    Middlesex: 228 RIDE events, 41 impaired charges, seven warn-range suspensions

    Huron: 332 RIDE events, 26 impaired charges, six warn-range suspensions

    Perth: 184 RIDE events, 11 impaired charges, three warn-range suspensions

    Oxford: 246 RIDE events, 26 impaired chares, three warn-range suspensions

    Essex: 247 RIDE events, 59 impaired charges, seven warn-range suspensions

    "West Region OPP will continue efforts to get impaired drivers off the road beyond the holiday season and throughout the year,” said Insp. Mike McConnell. “Drivers can expect to see RIDE checkpoints in their area at any time. Impaired driving is one of the leading causes of death, injury and property damage on Ontario roadways and it's entirely preventable.”

    The annual Festive RIDE campaign started Nov. 16, 2023 and wrapped up on Jan. 1, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News