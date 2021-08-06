WALPOLE ISLAND FIRST NATION, ONT. -- Beginning Saturday morning at 12:01 a.m. visitors to Walpole Island First Nation will have to stop at a checkpoint.

The state of emergency action is being taken -- the band says -- to quell the flow of illicit drugs into the community.

A security stop will be in place at the main bridge entrance to the community at Tecumseh Road west of Wallaceburg, Ont.

There, municipal crews were busy Friday setting up signage, roadblocks and a security trailer.

Come Saturday, everyone will be required to stop and answer questions about where they are going before passing.

But Walpole Island First Nation Chief Charles Sampson says personnel will respect rights and not overstep.

“Our trained security personnel will not conduct truck searches or look in purses. We will ask for standard ID and we will look at where you are going in our territory.”

While conceding the screening measures are “drastic,” the chief says it must be done to protect the safety, and ultimately some lives in his community.

“That is a very big concern of council and this chief in general. A lot of young lives have been lost.”

James Jenkins, the First Nation’s chief executive officer, says the situation is serious.

“We know from overdoses in our community. It’s affected everybody including youth, and that’s brought a lot of concern and sadness.”

It’s hoped the checkpoints will ease the pain and stop drugs from coming in.

Sampson says Indigenous nations and territories have been infiltrated by the drug trade.

“We believe it sourced from organized crime here in southern Ontario from London, Windsor and other parts such as Toronto.”

The checkpoints will operate 24/7 for at least one month.

Sampson says Walpole Island is within its rights to implement them.

Still, business owners CTV News London spoke with off-camera, are worried their customer base, already impacted by the pandemic, will dry up.

The First Nation is popular with those seeking cheap gasoline and cigarettes.

Jenkins says the concerns of business owners will be addressed.

“Our doors are open to talk to businesses about what we can do to help support them.”

But ultimately, both leaders suggest health and safety must come first.