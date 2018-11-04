Featured
Check your tickets - London-purchased Lotto 649 ticket worth millions
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV London
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 10:36AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 4, 2018 1:21PM EST
Saturday’s winning Lotto 649 ticket – worth almost $10 million - was sold in London, provincial lottery officials say.
The jackpot is worth $9,656,932, making someone an instant multi-millionaire.
Lottery official say the second prize-winning ticket was worth $251,432.70 and the Encore was worth $100,000.
For Londoners who have purchased a ticket, they can check to see if they are the big winner on the winning numbers page on OLG.ca or on the OLG lottery app.
Two weeks ago Steve Hillier won a million dollars on a lottery ticket and also won a seat on London council.