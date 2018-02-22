

A Chatham woman is paying the price after not following the warnings of an officer who had already arrested her once for shoplifting.

The 34-year-old was charged for allegedly attempting to steal about $100 worth of makeup from a local Wal-Mart.

She was released at the scene, but why running a background check the arresting officer noticed she had a suspended license and warned her not to drive.

Later, while still on scene at Wal-Mart, the officer saw the woman driving away. The woman was pulled over and charged with driving a motor vehicle with no validation on plate, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and two counts of driving while under suspension.