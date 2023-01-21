Chatham-Kent Polar Plunge is a huge success

Organizers of the Chatham-Kent Polar Plunge are hailing this year’s event a success

The initial $40,000 goal was nearly doubled Saturday afternoon before the first participant plunged into frigid waters outside the Sons of Kent Brewery.

"It’s an overwhelming an awe inspiring experience," said Chatham-Kent police sergeant and organizer Jason Herder.

"We can’t thank our community enough. This just speaks volumes of the character of everyone here in Chatham-Kent."

Herder said more than 1200 donors contributed with 146 registered plungers before the event began.

"It’s overwhelming, it’s emotional watching the event and it’s an exciting full range of emotions for the whole team," Herder said.

Herder said it’s their most successful year YWT, noting all proceeds go towards local athletes and Special Olympics Ontario.

"You see the games that happen throughout the province, but the training, the programming the coaching, it all comes at a cost and it’s fundraisers like this that offset those costs for those athletes," Herder explained.

The event went virtual over the last 2 years with participants submitting videos of their own version of a plunge. Herder noted Chatham-Kent Polar Plunge in 2020 was one of the only in-person events to take place before the Covid-19 pandemic began impacted events.

Herder told CTV News people can still donate online to add to the grand total raised for the 6th annual event.