Chatham-Kent FD kept busy with two morning fires
CKFD battle a blaze in Wallaceburg Ont. on Dec. 23, 2017. (Scott Ramey/Twitter)
CTV London
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 10:41AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 23, 2017 12:07PM EST
Chatham-Kent fire officials were kept busy Saturday morning dealing with two separate calls in the municipality.
Just before 7 a.m., crews were called to 479 King St. in Wallaceburg for a commercial fire at Tom and Al's Warehouse.
Flames were seen shooting through the roof. No one was hurt.
It's unclear how the blaze started.
Around 8:18 a.m., crews were called to a blaze at 115 West St. for a house fire.
A female was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation.
Damage is estimated at $150,000.
Both fires remain under investigation.