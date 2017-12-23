

CTV London





Chatham-Kent fire officials were kept busy Saturday morning dealing with two separate calls in the municipality.

Just before 7 a.m., crews were called to 479 King St. in Wallaceburg for a commercial fire at Tom and Al's Warehouse.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof. No one was hurt.

It's unclear how the blaze started.

Around 8:18 a.m., crews were called to a blaze at 115 West St. for a house fire.

A female was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

Both fires remain under investigation.