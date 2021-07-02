LONDON, ONT. -- After the death of their 16-month-old boy the Gawley Family was comforted by family and friends in the Dresden area.

“We were absorbing all of that support that was given and that our community blanketed us,” says Megan Gawley.

When their twin boys were born prematurely Megan and her husband spend 41 days at Ronald McDonald House Southwestern Ontario in London while their sons were in hospital.

But tragically after they left, one of the boys, Fynn died suddenly.

“When you lose your a child you lose their name being said,” says Gawley.

However months later the community would rally around the family and raise more than 65 thousand dollars for RMH and they decided to construct “Fynn & Friends Den” in the lower level. “To have a legacy like this is a great joy,” says Gawley.

Marcy Mussari designed the space, “We wanted to create zones in the space so we made sure to create a little living area, we have a playhouse area, and we have a workout area,” says Mussari. “So that not only is this space good for the children that want to come and play games and watch movies but their parents can come in and relax as well.”

Tracey Clarke, the CEO at Ronald McDonald House Southwestern Ontario says they wanted to create a space that doesn’t feel like a hospital adding, “It’s just a place to be together use your imagination, play and relax because this room will create so many memories going forward.”