Charges upgraded following March shooting
Charges have been upgraded after a shooting in east London back in March.
London police say the charges against a 73-year-old man have been upgraded from aggravated assault to attempted murder.
Police were called to the area between Hamilton Road and Dame Street after a 59-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound along with other injuries — the victim has since been released from hospital.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
Questions mount over police delays to stop school shooter
The gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school was in the building for more than an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers, authorities say.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Johnny Depp's lawyers ask jury to give actor 'his life back'
Johnny Depp's lawyers asked a jury Friday 'to give Mr. Depp his life back' by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.
Ancient volcanoes may have created a rare resource for lunar explorers
Ancient volcanic eruptions on the moon could provide an unexpected resource for future lunar explorers: water.
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Kitchener
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery and smashing the windows of a Tesla in the process.
-
J. Cole makes Canadian basketball debut in game against Guelph
Basketball and hip hop collided in the Royal City Thursday night.
Windsor
-
Nine beaches open for swimming in Windsor-Essex
A true sign summer is just around the corner - the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has launched its beach water quality testing program at nine local beaches.
-
'Survivors Day' reunites paramedics with the people they saved
Survivors of trauma and cardiac arrest from Windsor and Essex County are reuniting with the people who saved their lives on Friday afternoon.
-
City of Windsor and outside workers ratify collective agreement
The City of Windsor has an official deal with its outside workers.
Barrie
-
OPP search for missing senior and his dog
Provincial police will be conducting a ground and aerial search in Springwater Township for a missing senior and his dog Friday morning.
-
Former Simcoe County warden wants to be Barrie's next mayor
Former Simcoe County Warden George Marshall has thrown his hat into the ring to become Barrie's 47th mayor.
-
Barrie Waterfront Festival returns with live music and delicious eats
A popular festival is returning to the Barrie waterfront this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police dealing with shooting on Bruce Street
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are dealing with a shooting incident at a residence on Bruce Street, police said Friday.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Weekly wrap: What happened on the Ontario election campaign trail?
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team breakdowns down the highlights from the fourth week of the election campaign.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa 'still set for the bulk of customers' to have power this evening
As of Friday morning, 33,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Principal leaving Orleans French Catholic high school two weeks after dress code blitz
The principal of a French Catholic high school in Orleans is leaving the school this week, two weeks after students said a dress code enforcement "blitz" left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Community east of Ottawa devastated from the storm
The devastation from the storm in the village of Hammond, east of Ottawa, is widespread.
Toronto
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery and smashing the windows of a Tesla in the process.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Ontario as 15 more deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario continue to decline as the province reports an additional 15 deaths related to the disease.
Montreal
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
-
South Shore man arrested in violent sexual assault in wooded area of Hochelaga, Montreal
A 36-year-old South Shore man is facing several serious charges, including assault by choking, suffocating and strangling, in connection with a violent sexual assault in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Who was driving this car near the scene of a double-homicide in 2019? N.B. RCMP want to know
The RCMP is trying to determine who was driving a car near the scene of a double-homicide in Dieppe, N.B., in September 2019.
-
Senior Mountie was surprised it took hours to learn of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
'We just want to stay': N.S. family struggling to find affordable home may be forced to leave the province
A Nova Scotia family may be forced to leave the province due to the lack of affordable housing units on the market today.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for missing man after vehicle found abandoned on closed highway
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing man after a vehicle was found abandoned near Morris.
-
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her Texas classroom on Tuesday, massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, a family member says her brokenhearted husband died.
-
'We need to be united': Latvia’s ambassador to Canada to attend send-off of soldiers from CFB Shilo
A special guest will help send off Canadian soldiers based out of CFB Shilo in Brandon, Man. as they are deployed to Latvia on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Coyote attack on dog and owner prompts partial closure of Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
-
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
-
Calgary Flames exit playoffs amid controversy over disallowed goal
The Calgary Flames didn't go quietly, but they still went with the controversial disallowing of a potential game-winning goal hanging over their exit.
Edmonton
-
Oilers keen to add another championship chapter to storied franchise
The Edmonton Oilers have a rich history. This iteration wants to add another memorable chapter.
-
'Happy birthday, Ben': Oilers, fans send love to ambassador who just turned 6
Thousands of Oilers fans sang fresh six-year-old Ben Stelter "Happy Birthday" from Rogers Place Thursday night.
-
No charges yet in Parkland County homicide: RCMP
A 29-year-old man's death in a hamlet west of Edmonton has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children allegedly abducted from mother's home: Vancouver police
Police in Vancouver say two children were allegedly abducted from their mother's home Thursday evening.
-
Caught-on-cam arson: Police looking for someone with burns on face, hands who fled scene on scooter
Police say they're looking for a suspect who was likely burned when they set fire to a vehicle on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast, then used an electric scooter as a getaway vehicle.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Surrey park
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey after a body was found in Newton.