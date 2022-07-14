Charges upgraded following death of man in east London
Charges upgraded following death of man in east London
Charges have been upgraded following the death of a man in east London.
Bradley Joudrey, 32, of London, was originally charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident but London police say because the victim died, charges have been upgraded to first degree murder.
Police were called early Tuesday morning for reports of a person on fire in the parking lot of a business near Trafalgar Street and Admiral Drive.
According to police, the victim succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night in hospital.
The victim has been identified as Jonathan Graham.
The accused remains in custody, and is scheduled to reappear in London court tomorrow, July 15, 2022, in relation to the charge.
