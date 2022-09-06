Charges pending after tractor trailer plows into Atwood, Ont. building

A logging truck and hauler careened into a building on Main Street in Atwood, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept., 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) A logging truck and hauler careened into a building on Main Street in Atwood, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept., 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver