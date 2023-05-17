Charges laid in 'yelling in distress' investigation

(File image) (File image)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Wednesday, May 17

The annual pace of inflation rose in April to 4.4 per cent, newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner in Quebec, and WestJet customers hold their breath as a strike notice jeopardizes travel plans.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver