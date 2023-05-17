Charges laid in 'yelling in distress' investigation

Charges have been laid following an investigation in Woodstock for reports of someone yelling in distress.

As previously reported, police were looking for the owner of a truck seen in the area of Springbank Avenue North and Devonshire Avenue around 9:40 p .m. on Sunday.

After it was determined the individuals involved were found save, police laid charges against a 41-year-old man from Bright, Ont.

Charges include dangerous operation and failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.