Charges laid in 'yelling in distress' investigation
Charges have been laid following an investigation in Woodstock for reports of someone yelling in distress.
As previously reported, police were looking for the owner of a truck seen in the area of Springbank Avenue North and Devonshire Avenue around 9:40 p .m. on Sunday.
After it was determined the individuals involved were found save, police laid charges against a 41-year-old man from Bright, Ont.
Charges include dangerous operation and failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada, South Korea agree to work together on clean-energy supply chains
Canada and South Korea have agreed to co-operate on supply chains for critical minerals needed for electric vehicles as both countries work to strengthen their economic ties and reduce their dependence on China.
'Massive gap' between WestJet, pilots' union as strike looms and bookings fall: CEO
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.
EXCLUSIVE | NATO chief not denying Trudeau said Canada won’t ever meet defence spending target
NATO’s Secretary General is not denying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau privately told the alliance Canada will never meet a defence spending target of two per cent of GDP.
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Canadian trucking groups sound alarm over 'tax scam,' call on CRA to step in
Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis level.
North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un examined a finished military spy satellite, which his country is expected to launch soon, during a visit to his country's aerospace agency where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the U.S. and South Korea.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
5 things to know for Wednesday, May 17
The annual pace of inflation rose in April to 4.4 per cent, newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner in Quebec, and WestJet customers hold their breath as a strike notice jeopardizes travel plans.
'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
Declaring a mission to liberate 'Taco Tuesday' for all, Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark.
Kitchener
-
Driver killed in crash near Rockwood, Ont.
The driver of a car has died after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont.
-
Fire in Cambridge neighbourhood leads to police presence
Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man arrested after swinging axe at parked vehicles
A 47-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly used an axe to damage two vehicles in Kitchener, Ont. and nearby Wellington County.
Windsor
-
'Every four to five days they’re spending $10,000’: Drug trafficker accused in Windsor murder testifies
Tameko Vilneus, one of three men charged with first degree murder in the April 2020 shooting death of Madisen Gingras, testified before a Windsor jury Tuesday.
-
Canada, U.S feds announce Binational EV Corridor
Canada’s transport minister joined his U.S. counterpart Tuesday to announce what’s being touted as “the first Binational Electric Vehicle (EV) Corridor.”
-
Some construction continues at Windsor EV battery plant site despite uncertainty
The bulk of construction at the Windsor electric-vehicle battery plant has been stalled, however, Stellantis confirms work on the cell production facility is ongoing.
Barrie
-
Former Barrie dentist barred from practice after allegations of sexual abuse
Dr. Adam Chapnick is now barred from practicing dentistry in the province of Ontario after the Royal College of Dental Surgeons found him guilty of at least seven violations, including the sexual abuse of a patient.
-
Residents protesting closure of Minden emergency department
It was a tense environment at the Haliburton County Council meeting Tuesday morning as Haliburton Highlands Health Services CEO Carolyn Plummer presented the consolidation plan of the two emergency departments in the county.
-
OPP alerts Simcoe County residents about illegitimate paving company
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
Northern Ontario
-
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
-
Missing boy in Thunder Bay found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
An Amber Alert issued by police from Thunder Bay, Ont., for an eight-year-old boy Tuesday morning has been cancelled after the child was found safe.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
Ottawa
-
Here is what will happen Thursday for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller's funeral in Ottawa
The funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. A funeral procession will make its way from Rockland, Ont. to Ottawa Thursday morning before the private event.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa this Victoria Day long weekend.
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Cool weather, below-average temperatures in Ottawa
It will be a cool day in the capital on Wednesday and temperatures will be well below the average for this time of year.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Former investigator reveals theory on police's radio silence since Toronto Pearson gold heist
A month after $20 million worth of gold was stolen in a heist at Toronto Pearson Airport, a former RCMP investigator says he has a theory why authorities have been radio silent since announcing the theft.
-
This is how RCMP duped drug traffickers with a fake Toronto-area warehouse
The RCMP set up an elaborate sting involving a fake warehouse in Mississauga to dupe a handful of now-convicted drug traffickers — right under the noses of several tenants in the building.
-
This Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more on rent every month. This is why it's allowed
An Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more in rental fees every month – a 17.5 per cent hike her landlord is set to enforce in less than two weeks.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating back-to-back homicides after man discovered dead in parking lot
A man was found dead in the parking lot of a building in Montreal's north end Wednesday morning after he was shot at least once. His death marks Montreal's second apparent homicide in less than12 hours; earlier Tuesday, a 39-year-old woman was fatally shot while driving in a Côte-des-Neiges parking lot.
-
Wife of son of late Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
-
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is 60% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County is 60 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg homeowners suing city after botched sewer repair caused cement leak
Four homeowners are taking the City of Winnipeg to court over a botched city sewer project they say resulted in a cement grout mixture backing up through their basement drains.
-
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
-
Manitoba doctor censured for 'inappropriate and unprofessional' response to patient's online review
A Winnipeg doctor has been censured as a result of an ‘inappropriate and unprofessional response’ to an online review by a former patient.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 man in hospital after early morning Forest Lawn shooting
One man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre early Wednesday morning after he was shot multiple times in southeast Calgary, police say.
-
UCP, NDP candidates set to make announcements in Alberta election campaign
The third week of the Alberta election campaign continues with the United Conservatives and New Democrats planning more announcements.
-
Calgary sky filled with smoke; health, fire officials urge caution
Many Calgary residents woke up Tuesday to a dark sky even after sunrise and the choking smell of smoke, as the devastating effect of wildfires elsewhere in the province has blown south.
Edmonton
-
Child taken to hospital after falling out of vehicle in west Edmonton
A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she fell out of a vehicle on a west Edmonton road.
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Smoke reaches Edmonton, creates cooler conditions and less active wildfires
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
'Cup or bust:' Oilers look to next season after earlier than expected playoff exit
After taking a step back in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, Edmonton superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl say it's "Cup or bust" for the Oilers going forward.
Vancouver
-
'We are in the core fire season': Wildfire worries grow in B.C.
Extremely volatile and rapidly evolving. That’s how the wildfire situation is being described in the Peace River region, where there are expanded evacuation orders in some areas.
-
Plan to send B.C. cancer patients to U.S. for treatment gets mixed reaction
A day after B.C.'s health minister announced that some patients with B prostate or breast cancer will head to the U.S. for treatment, the opposition and a patient are saying this is a Band-Aid solution for a more complex problem.
-
Injuries suffered by 13-year-old B.C. murder victim detailed by pathologist
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says the victim sustained “blunt force” scalp and head injuries before she died.