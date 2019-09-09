Six charges have been laid against a 24-year-old London man after an alleged stabbing at an east end sports bar early Sunday.

Three men suffered stab wounds and were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. At least one was stabbed more than 12 times.

Police now say one suspect has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Investigators continue to search for a second suspect in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to Players Sports Hub, Bar and Grill on Dundas Street shortly before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Two men fled, but one was quickly located after a search by the K-9 Unit.

The second suspect is described as a bald man with tanned skin, wearing a Jersey-style t-shirt, khaki shorts, long black socks and black running shoes with white soles.