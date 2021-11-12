Charges laid in violent incident at Medway High School

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Middlesex OPP have charged two people in connection with an altercation that happened at Medway High School in Arva, Ont.

The charges are related to an incident on Wednesday, though officers have responded to the area on multiple occasions after video of violence in the area went viral on social media.

An 18-year-old London resident has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, while a 15-year-old has been charged with assault in the one case.

Parents have expressed upset over the incidents of violence and threats to the school, which occurred over the course of roughly two days both on and off school property.

A threat against the school was investigated on Tuesday night, while violent incidents occurred on Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning.

Several videos were shared on social media depicting fights between students, and in one case a disturbing image of a student being kicked in the head while lying on the ground.

Medway Principal Greg Howard told CTV News London on Thursday dealing with rumours that got out of control on social media has been a major hurdle.

A letter was sent home to parents in an attempt to clear up the rumours, and Howard says they'll be engaging with students next week to discuss the use of social media and the consequences of posting violent videos as well as conjecture.

- With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland