Charges laid in Teeple Terrace collapse, industry rethinks safety practices

Nest on Wonderland at 555 Teeple Terrace in London, Ont. is seen Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) Nest on Wonderland at 555 Teeple Terrace in London, Ont. is seen Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories