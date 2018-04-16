

London Police have laid charges after the discovery of a suspicious package.

On Friday around 3:50 p.m., police say the suspicious package was delivered to a second floor office on Fullerton Avenue and it contained an unknown powder substance.

The building was evacuated and the London Fire Department Hazardous Material Team attended to decontaminate. The building was off limits for several hours as police investigated.

One employee was transported to hospital and released with no injuries.

Police say the substance was determined to be non-hazardous.

Heather Whitehead, 37, of London, is charged with Mischief under $5000 and Administer Noxious Substance.

