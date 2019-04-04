

CTV London





St. Thomas police have charged a 27-year-old man following Wednesday morning's alleged assault involving a hammer.

A police dog tracked the suspect to a St. Catharine Street apartment after a man was reportedly beaten with a hammer around 2:30 a.m.

The alleged assailant was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.

The victim remains in stable condition.