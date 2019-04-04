Featured
Charges laid in St. Thomas hammer attack
Police investigate after an alleged attack involving a hammer in St. Thomas, Ont. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)
CTV London
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 12:56PM EDT
St. Thomas police have charged a 27-year-old man following Wednesday morning's alleged assault involving a hammer.
A police dog tracked the suspect to a St. Catharine Street apartment after a man was reportedly beaten with a hammer around 2:30 a.m.
The alleged assailant was arrested without incident.
He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.
The victim remains in stable condition.