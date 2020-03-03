LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a north London business last month.

Police have charged the 23-year-old with sexual assault and forcible confinement in connection with the incident on the evening of Feb. 21.

Police were called to the vestibule of a business in the area of Adelaide Street and Fanshawe Park Road.

Investigators say the male suspect approached the woman after business hours, exposing himself and touching her inappropriately before she was able to get away.

The woman was not injured.

The man was arrested on Monday, shortly after police released images of the suspect taken from security video.