London police have charged two men in connection with a home invasion-style robbery in the east end on Sunday.

Police say two men barged into the home around 11:45 p.m. and robbed the occupants.

One person suffered minor injuries.

The suspects were arrested as they left the home.

A 26-year-old London man and a 35-year-old man of no fixed address have been jointly charged break, enter and commit assault with a weapon.

The London man has also been charged with wearing a disguise in the commission of an indictable offence.

The investigation continues, but police say they don't think the incident was random.