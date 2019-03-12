Featured
Charges laid in home invasion on Tiffany Drive
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:57PM EDT
London police have charged two men in connection with a home invasion-style robbery in the east end on Sunday.
Police say two men barged into the home around 11:45 p.m. and robbed the occupants.
One person suffered minor injuries.
The suspects were arrested as they left the home.
A 26-year-old London man and a 35-year-old man of no fixed address have been jointly charged break, enter and commit assault with a weapon.
The London man has also been charged with wearing a disguise in the commission of an indictable offence.
The investigation continues, but police say they don't think the incident was random.