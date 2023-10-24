Charges laid in fatal September hit-and-run: London police

Police have laid charges in connection to a hit-and-run collision that took place in the city’s east end last month, claiming the life of a 35-year-old man.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2023 police received reports of a pedestrian who had been located with injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Clarke Road and Dundas Street.

Officers soon arrived and located the pedestrian, but they later succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased was later identified as 35-year-old James Francis Feely of London.

The investigation was handed over to the Traffic Management Unit, and police had appealed to the public on numerous occasions for information, dash cam footage and surveillance footage to assist in the investigation.

London police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

A few days after the collision it came to light that a second vehicle was also involved in the collision, and was identified by police as an older model Dodge Caravan, silver or grey in colour.

On Tuesday, police announced that charges had been laid in connection to the fatal hit-and-run.

As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing death

Dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Nov. 28 in relation to the charges.