Charges laid in fatal crash near Woodstock, Ont.
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 2:20PM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 68-year-old Norwich woman has been charged in connection with a crash in May that left a driver dead.
Teunis Vanvelthuizen, 25, of Otterville died in hospital just days after the two-vehicle crash.
The collision happened at the intersection of Curries Road and Middletown Line in Norwich Township just before 4 p.m. on May 28.
Oxford County OPP say the 68-year-old is facing charges of careless driving causing bodily harm and careless driving causing death.
She is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.