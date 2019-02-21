

CTV London





OPP say a 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and sent another to hospital.

Channon George, 27, of Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, died when the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a bridge barrier on Southminister Bourne between Westdel Bourne and Woodhull Road in Middlesex Centre.

George left behind her partner and three children.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to the scene around 8 a.m., but investigation later revealed the collision is believed to have happened around 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2018.

OPP have now charged another driver, also from Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, with dangerous driving causing death, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

She was arrested without incident Thursday and appeared in a London court for a bail hearing.