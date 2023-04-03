Charges laid in downtown shooting

Charges have been laid after a shooting in downtown London on Friday night and police are still looking for a third suspect.

A 27-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Toronto, are facing charges including possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding license, carry concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both suspects appeared in London court on April 1.

The person who received a gunshot wound was has been released from the hospital.

The third suspect is described as a Black man wearing a grey hooded jacket, dark coloured pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the London Police Service or CrimeStoppers.