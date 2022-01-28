Charges laid in crash that killed Girl Guide, injured several others in London, Ont.

London police have laid charges in connection with a crash on Riverside Drive that left an eight-year-old girl dead.

Alexandra Stemp died following the collision on Riverside just west of Wonderland Road on Nov. 30, 2021.

Nine others from the Brownie group, ages six to 40, were injured, some seriously. The driver was not hurt.

Investigators have said the group of Girl Guides was walking eastbound on the north side of Riverside when a westbound vehicle struck another vehicle, a light standard and a tree before colliding with the group of pedestrians.

London police announced Friday that 76-year-old Petronella H. McNorgan of London has now been charged with criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear in a London court on April 13, 2022.