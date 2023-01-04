Charges laid following stabbing, break and enter on Tuesday
A London man is charged with break and enter with intent and assault with a weapon after an incident in the city on Tuesday.
Police say a man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a reported break and enter in the area of Paddington Avenue and Euston Road.
According to police, the suspect and victim were not known to each other and the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The accused, a 41-year-old man, is scheduled to appear in court in February.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
Hundreds of officers from across the province have gathered at a funeral for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush last week in a county on the Niagara Peninsula.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
Some Ukrainian newcomers in Canada seek to stay permanently as war drags on
Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the violence have arrived in Canada under temporary work and study permits, but some newcomers are seeking to stay permanently as they settle into life in Canada and the war back home drags on.
UFC President Dana White 'embarrassed' after being seen on video slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts
A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission.
McCarthy's bid for U.S. House speaker to continue, Trump urges support
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first -- with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
Kitchener
-
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
Hundreds of officers from across the province have gathered at a funeral for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush last week in a county on the Niagara Peninsula.
-
Two K-W businesses announce closures, blame pandemic
It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 restrictions were fully lifted in Ontario, but many businesses are still struggling to recover from the losses they endured during lockdowns when capacity limits were in place.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested after 51-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police have arrested a suspect after a 51-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision on Tuesday night.
-
Two wanted women turn themselves in at Chatham-Kent police headquarters
Chatham-Kent police have arrested two wanted women who turned themselves in at headquarters.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
Hundreds of officers from across the province have gathered at a funeral for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush last week in a county on the Niagara Peninsula.
Barrie
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie for slain OPP officer killed in ambush
A public funeral procession is underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush attack last week.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain expected to make for messy road conditions across Simcoe County
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that the rain and drizzle Wednesday could turn to freezing rain in the Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale areas.
-
Newmarket man surprised by big lottery win
A Newmarket man was surprised when he turned one dollar into $100,000 with his Lotto Max ticket in the November 18 draw.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Experts say there are options to deal with derelict buildings in Sault, Sudbury, but none are easy
It’s a new year and new mayors in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie are taking on some of the challenges that long bedeviled their predecessors. That includes what to do with former hospital buildings in each city that are now owned by the private sector.
-
Business owners upset with smelly planters in downtown Sudbury
Two downtown business owners are expressing concerns about the cleanliness of the area.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
Flu positivity in Ottawa drops but COVID-19, RSV trending upwards
The latest data from Ottawa Public Health on the main three respiratory viruses circulating in the capital show a sharp decline in flu positivity, but increases in RSV and COVID-19.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
Hundreds of officers from across the province have gathered at a funeral for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush last week in a county on the Niagara Peninsula.
-
Toronto to spend $53M more on transit, will increase fares by 10 cents
Toronto will spend an additional $53 million in its 2023 budget to “keep both riders and hardworking frontline TTC employees safe” and plans to increase fares by 10 cents.
-
Teenager arrested at Pearson Airport in death of 38-year-old woman in Hamilton, Ont.
A 16-year-old was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport in connection with the November death of a 38-year-old woman in Hamilton, Ont., officials say.
Montreal
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
Video shows man chasing after Montreal mosque-goers, trying to enter building
Montreal police are investigating a video in which a man appears to chase after a pair of mosque-goers and try and force his way inside the building. The video, captured by security cameras at the Islamic Centre of Verdun, shows a man shouting at two male mosque attendees from across the street. As the pair enters the building, the suspect runs across the road, cutting in front of a car. The door is shut before he can enter.
-
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named #2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the world's second most important performer in the art of burlesque.
Atlantic
-
'The biggest rivalry': Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.
With another mouth-watering instalment of the bitter rivalry between Canada and the U.S. set for Wednesday, thanks to Connor Bedard's overtime heroics for Canada in the quarterfinals, Brandt Clarke is confident his teammate and the country's best player will rise to the occasion.
-
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
-
Continuing care assistants from Kenyan refugee camp coming to N.S. in mid-2023
Sixty-five continuing care assistants from Kenya are set to move to Nova Scotia and work across the province.
Winnipeg
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
-
'Clients say no one's been here for three days': Home care staffing shortages continue in Manitoba
The union representing home care workers in Manitoba says thousands of more workers are needed to meet an aging population.
-
What were the top baby names in Manitoba in 2022?
Thousands of babies are born in Manitoba every year, and now, the province is giving a glimpse at some of the top baby names in 2022.
Calgary
-
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Calgary's University District
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the 4100 block of University Avenue N.W. that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting identified
Stallone Musqua had only recently moved to Calgary for a fresh start.
-
Calgary senior missing, police look to public for help
Calgary police are asking for help finding a missing senior.
Edmonton
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Aurora Cannabis closes sale of Aurora Polaris facility for $15M in gross proceeds
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility.
-
'Exceptionally violent weekend' with multiple weapon incidents stretching resources: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service says the first weekend of the new year was "marked by violence," stretching resources to run multiple investigations.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
-
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last year
B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.