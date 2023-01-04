Charges laid following stabbing, break and enter on Tuesday

A London man is charged with break and enter with intent and assault with a weapon after an incident in the city on Tuesday.

Police say a man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a reported break and enter in the area of Paddington Avenue and Euston Road.

According to police, the suspect and victim were not known to each other and the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused, a 41-year-old man, is scheduled to appear in court in February.