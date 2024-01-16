LONDON
    Charges laid following Sarnia stabbing that left man with 'life-altering' injuries

    One person has been arrested and one is still outstanding following a stabbing in Sarnia over the weekend.

    A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempt to commit murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of fail to comply with probation and fail to comply with release order.

    A 22-year-old man police were previously searching for has been arrested and is charged with attempt to commit murder.

    Around 8 p.m. on Friday night, police helped a man lying on the ground outside of an apartment building in the 800-block of Devine Street, between Indian Road and Lilian Street.

    Through investigation, police learned that the victim was riding his bicycle on Devine Street, when he encountered two other men.

    Police said the victim and two suspects began speaking to each other, but that interaction turned physical and escalated to one of the men stabbing the victim in the back of the neck.

    In the continued search for witnesses, police said a Sarnia Transit bus unloaded in area, at the time of the stabbing, near the intersection of Westbury Court and Devine Street.

    If members of the public witnessed this incident, they are asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service, Criminal Investigations Division at 519-344-8861. 

