Charges laid following London arson investigation
London police have laid arson charges following a fire on Picton Street in London on Tuesday.
A 41-year-old man is charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.
The suspicious fire happened on the south side of the Picton Street building facing Queens Avenue, forcing some residents to evacuate.
Police have labeled it an arson investigation.
Damages were estimated at $160,000.
