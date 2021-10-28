Charges laid following fatal crash near Kincardine, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

South Bruce OPP have laid charges following a fatal crash in August in Kincardine, Ont.

A 22-year-old man from Kincardine, has been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, OPP received a report of a serious crash on Highway 21 where a pickup truck and motorcycle collided.

Two people on the motorcycle were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other was transported to another hospital by Ornge air ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.