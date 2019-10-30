LONDON, Ont. -- Police have charged four people in connection with a major disturbance in downtown London on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas and Maitland streets.

Police now say one person involved in the brawl was stabbed with a knife, though the weapon has not been recovered.

All five males taken to hospital have since been treated and released.

As a result of the investigation, police have laid assault- and weapons-related charges against four males.

Police say because video of the incident has been widely viewed and some involved are under the age of 18, no further details are being released.