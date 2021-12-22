Charges laid after woman reportedly followed near Victoria Park
(Source: London Police Service)
Charges have been laid after a scary incident for a London woman, according to police.
Around 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 17, a 56-year-old woman was walking in the area of Wellington Street and Queens Avenue when an unknown man yelled at her and followed her before eventually grabbing her from behind, stealing her purse and fleeing into Victoria Park.
Police say video of the robbery was obtained from nearby businesses, and on Tuesday officers identified and arrested the suspect.
A man of no fixed address has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of fraud.
Police are taking this opportunity to remind residents of a few safety tipsAlways be aware of your surroundings:
- When possible, walk in well-lit areas
- Keep valuables out of sight when it’s possible to do so
- Ensure a friend or relative knows the route you walk and when you are expected to arrive at your destination
- If confronted, remember property can be replaced, and while it is a tremendous inconvenience and violation, your safety is paramount