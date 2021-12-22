Charges laid after woman reportedly followed near Victoria Park

Charges have been laid after a scary incident for a London woman, according to police.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 17, a 56-year-old woman was walking in the area of Wellington Street and Queens Avenue when an unknown man yelled at her and followed her before eventually grabbing her from behind, stealing her purse and fleeing into Victoria Park.

Police say video of the robbery was obtained from nearby businesses, and on Tuesday officers identified and arrested the suspect.

A man of no fixed address has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of fraud.

