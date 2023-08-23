Charges laid after woman dies from multi-drug overdose

A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a man and a woman earlier this year, leading to the woman to suffer a fatal overdose.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023, police responded to the area of Wyatt Street and Cavendish Crescent to check on the welfare of two people.

Upon arrival, police discovered an adult man in medical distress and a deceased adult woman.

The man was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries, and was later released.

Police said the woman’s death was deemed suspicious in nature, and the investigation was reassigned to the Major Crime Section, with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Following a post-mortem examination, the cause of death was determined to be the result of a multi-drug overdose.

Over the course of the investigation, police identified a suspect male who sold the drugs to both of the victims.

A 31-year-old man from London has since been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Manslaughter

Causing death by criminal negligence

Causing bodily harm by criminal negligence

Police said the victims and the accused were known to each other.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a London court on Wednesday in relation the charges.