Charges laid after woman dies from multi-drug overdose
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a man and a woman earlier this year, leading to the woman to suffer a fatal overdose.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023, police responded to the area of Wyatt Street and Cavendish Crescent to check on the welfare of two people.
Upon arrival, police discovered an adult man in medical distress and a deceased adult woman.
The man was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries, and was later released.
Police said the woman’s death was deemed suspicious in nature, and the investigation was reassigned to the Major Crime Section, with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner.
Following a post-mortem examination, the cause of death was determined to be the result of a multi-drug overdose.
Over the course of the investigation, police identified a suspect male who sold the drugs to both of the victims.
A 31-year-old man from London has since been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Manslaughter
- Causing death by criminal negligence
- Causing bodily harm by criminal negligence
Police said the victims and the accused were known to each other.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a London court on Wednesday in relation the charges.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Russian warlord who defied Putin was on passenger list of jet that crashed: officials
A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg has crashed, killing all 10 people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Giuliani is expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges as bond is set at US$150,000
Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up
A Fergus restaurant is asking for the community’s help with finding a group of customers that dined and dashed.
-
Five-vehicle crash in Cambridge under investigation
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of a five-vehicle crash in Cambridge.
Windsor
-
UWindsor is first university in Canada to adopt hybrid steam-electric technology
The University of Windsor is announcing the installation of a new dual drive, electric-steam turbine chiller — the first of its kind at a Canadian university.
-
Dog reunited with owner thanks to Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police officers found a lost dog and reunited her with her worried owners.
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Barrie
-
Human remains found 3 months ago along Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach identified
Provincial police say human remains found along Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach three months ago have been identified.
-
Woman dead, 4 others injured, including infant, in 7-vehicle crash in Melancthon Township
A new mother is dead and four others, including an infant, are hospitalized following a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon Township.
-
Teen seriously injured in ATV collision in Tiny Township
Paramedics say a teenager suffered serious injuries in a collision between a car and an ATV in Tiny Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Dozen commercial vehicles taken off road in Sault safety blitz
A coordinated effort between Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday resulted in a dozen commercial vehicles taken off the road.
-
Victim was thrown into oncoming traffic downtown, Sudbury police say
Greater Sudbury police are looking for dash cam video and witnesses following an incident Tuesday afternoon in downtown Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Council votes to maintain vacant unit tax on empty Ottawa properties
Council voted 15 to 8 to maintain the city of Ottawa's current vacant unit tax. Coun. Laura Dudas had introduced a motion recommending scrapping the tax on empty units.
-
Climate protesters block Laurier Avenue in downtown Ottawa
A group of protesters blocked Laurier Avenue in front of Ottawa City Hall during the morning commute, as part of its call for the federal government to combat climate change and set up a National Firefighting Agency.
-
Council appoints new Ottawa city manager
Council approved the appointment of Wendy Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.
Toronto
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Russian warlord who defied Putin was on passenger list of jet that crashed: officials
A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg has crashed, killing all 10 people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said.
Montreal
-
Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
Quebec parents frustrated, disappointed after dealing with summer horse camp
Several Quebec parents say they have yet to be reimbursed by a day camp, despite dealing with a last-minute cancellation and disappointing service. The equestrian centre was supposed to be a sleepover camp beginning July 31 – but less than 48 hours before the first day, everything changed.
-
Quebec hospital worker fired after Joyce Echaquan death should be reinstated: arbitrator
An arbitration tribunal has ordered the reinstatement of an orderly who was fired after an Indigenous woman filmed Quebec hospital staff insulting her as she died.
Atlantic
-
N.B. doubles down on LGBTQ school policy after report says it violates Charter rights
New Brunswick is maintaining the central elements of its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools despite a report saying the policy violates the Charter rights of children.
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
'Salvus saved my life': Moncton clinic that serves the homeless population facing eviction
The Salvus Clinic in downtown Moncton is facing eviction.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
A Winnipeg church has been left destroyed following a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
-
Stricter bail a 'balancing act' with overrepresented groups: police chiefs
Toughening up the bail system without putting more people of colour behind bars is a balancing act, the leader of Canada's police chiefs said Tuesday.
Calgary
-
2035 or 2050? A realistic clean electricity goal for Alta. could fall between the two
As politicians spar over whether 2035 or 2050 should be the deadline to attain a net-zero electricity grid in Alberta, the correct answer may lie somewhere in the middle.
-
Donations needed for influx of families displaced by wildfires
Multiple charitable organizations in Calgary are urging residents to help with increasing demand for basic goods as the region sees more women and families in need displaced by wildfires raging in British Columbia's interior and Northwest Territories.
-
Scammers targeting back-to-school deals: BBB
Parents looking to save money on school supplies this fall are being warned to keep an eye out for phony deals designed by scammers.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
-
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier says province is looking into establishing year-round emergency response to wildfires
British Columbia's premier says the province is looking into establishing a year-round emergency response to wildfires due to the growing frequency and scale of these disasters.
-
Public announcements on B.C. wildfires lacking vital ASL interpretation: deaf advocates
Advocates for deaf people are raising concern over a lack of sign language interpretation during public announcements about B.C. wildfires.
-
Live updates: The latest on wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Wildfires raging throughout British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. Here are the latest developments coming out Wednesday.