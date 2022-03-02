Charges laid after teen suffers life-threatening injuries in Norwich Twp.

A 16-year-old is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident involving an edged weapon in Norwich Township.

Oxford OPP say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m., Feb. 25 on Main Street.

On Tuesday, OPP announced a 19-year-old Brantford resident has been charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and failing to comply with a sentence.

The accused remains in custody waiting a bail hearing.

If you have any information, call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.