Charges laid after suspected impaired driver rolls vehicle north of London
London Police investigate a crash on Highway 4 north of London on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 6:03AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:56PM EDT
London police have charged a 37-year-old woman after a crash occurred north of London following a report of a suspected impaired driver.
Police say they were alerted to the suspect car Monday evening along Wharncliffe Road.
Police followed the suspect vehicle north of the city to the small community of Birr along Highway 4.
That's where the driver lost control, rolling the vehicle and taking out power lines.
Police say the driver was taken to hospital for assessment but she was not seriously injured. She was later arrested.
Highway 4 was closed overnight between 12 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road, and was expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. Tuesday for the investigation and repair of hydro poles.
The London woman has been charged with;
- impaired driving
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration
- fail to stop at scene of accident
- fail to stop for police
- fail to comply with recognizance
- fail to comply with conditions of undertaking
- drive while suspended.
She was scheduled to appear in a London court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.