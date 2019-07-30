

London police have charged a 37-year-old woman after a crash occurred north of London following a report of a suspected impaired driver.

Police say they were alerted to the suspect car Monday evening along Wharncliffe Road.

Police followed the suspect vehicle north of the city to the small community of Birr along Highway 4.

That's where the driver lost control, rolling the vehicle and taking out power lines.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital for assessment but she was not seriously injured. She was later arrested.

Highway 4 was closed overnight between 12 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road, and was expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. Tuesday for the investigation and repair of hydro poles.

The London woman has been charged with;

impaired driving

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration

fail to stop at scene of accident

fail to stop for police

fail to comply with recognizance

fail to comply with conditions of undertaking

drive while suspended.

She was scheduled to appear in a London court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.