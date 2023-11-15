Charges laid after suspect caught fleeing from crash scene

A Sarnia man has been charged after police said he was caught running away from the scene of a crash.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen who saw a single-vehicle collision in the area of Kimball Road and Plank Road.

Several officers and the OPP canine unit contained the area and found the suspect as he ran away through farm fields.

The accused was transported to the Sarnia Police Service where his blood alcohol was found to be twice the legal limit.

The 39-year-old man was charged and will appear in court in Sarnia next month.