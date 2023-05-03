Charges laid after St. Thomas arson

One person is facing charges of arson and assault after an incident in St. Thomas on Tuesday.

Around 10:30 a.m. police and fire were called to a home on Metcalfe Street for a fight taking place in front of an active fire.

Crews were able to contain the blaze but a fight between two people continued, resulting in damage to a vehicle and one person fleeing the scene.

After a short foot chase, a 43-year-old suspect was captured and charged with mischief, arson and assault with a weapon.