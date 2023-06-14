Charges laid after seven month investigation
Nearly seven months to the day, OPP have laid several charges as it relates to a crash south of Lucknow.
A 50-year-old Man from Huron-Kinloss Township has been charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, operation over 80 causing bodily harm, two counts of operation while prohibited and two counts of driving while under suspension.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, crews were called to a crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV on Lucknow Line.
Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital, one of which had serious injuries.
The accused has already appeared in court and the matter is ongoing,
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office was informed by Canada's corrections agency about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened, CTV News has confirmed. Now, the minister is facing a call from the Official Opposition to resign.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
With Trump's indictment, special counsel Jack Smith is just getting started: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a 'wannabe dictator' was taken off TV immediately after it aired and 'addressed.'
At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
A boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 103 people, including children, officials said Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Possible tornado reported near Woodstock, Ont.
Environment Canada has ended its tornado warning for a portion of southwestern Ontario after saying a “possible tornado has been reported near Beachville and is moving to the northeast.”
-
Players from Kitchener, Ont. claim major league sports victories in NHL, NBA
In the last two days, there have been two champions from Kitchener, Ont. to claim a franchise title in separate professional major league sports.
-
Police looking for two people who set Kitchener cabin on fire with someone inside
A fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky along Highway 8 in Kitchener Monday evening is being investigated as arson.
Windsor
-
Suspect sought after senior knocked unconscious in east Windsor attack
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a senior was allegedly assaulted at an intersection on the east side of the city.
-
Detroit remains out of reach for international students in Windsor, here's why
Originally from India, engineering student Smit Bardoli says one of the reasons he chose Windsor as his place of study was its proximity to Detroit. However, the long wait time for a U.S. visitor visa might result in him graduating before he can cross the border even once.
-
Essex County farmer happy with 'much needed' rain, but here’s how much more he wants
An Essex County farmer says he’s happy with the “much needed” rain this week, but he needs more.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Georgian Bay man sentenced for causing deadly Highway 12 crash in 2020
A 72-year-old Georgian Bay man convicted of driving impaired and causing a fatal collision on Highway 12 in 2020 will spend eight years behind bars.
-
Wanted man arrested in Barrie after collision with police cruiser
Police in Barrie apprehended a man wanted on arrest warrants after they say he struck a police cruiser with his vehicle and attempted to leave the scene.
-
Missing Barrie man found safe
A police search for a missing Barrie man has ended.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm terrified': TD Bank customer loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two youths stabbed in Garson area of Sudbury, 17-year-old dead
Sudbury police are searching a wooded area for two teen suspects involved in a double stabbing in the Garson area that left a 17-year-old dead Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Garbage collection debate underway at Ottawa city council
Ottawa city council will be discussing garbage options today, with a maximum three garbage can limit or a 'bag tag' system on the table to deal with household waste.
-
Driver charged after pick-up truck strikes school bus in Pembroke
Driver charged after pick-up truck strikes school bus in Pembroke
-
Arrest warrant issued for Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences.
Toronto
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Funnel clouds could form in large part of GTA and Hamilton today
Funnel clouds could develop in a wide swath of the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton area this afternoon and evening, says Canada's national weather agency.
-
'I'm terrified': TD Bank customer loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
-
Phil Kessel takes shot at Toronto following third Stanley Cup win
Phil Kessel is now a 3-time Stanley Cup champion and wants Toronto to know he hasn’t forgotten about the sometimes rocky relationship he had with the city when he was a Maple Leaf.
Montreal
-
Rainfall inadequate to douse northern Quebec wildfires, temperatures expected to rise
Quebec officials say the rainfall over the past 24 hours in the northern part of the province was inadequate to douse the wildfires. The province's forest fire prevention agency -- SOPFEU -- says a wildfire near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., continues to threaten the community located 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Que. judge rejects injuction request to suspend ban on prayer rooms in schools
A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected a request for an injunction that would have suspended a ban on prayer rooms in Quebec public schools. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims argued that the ban caused irreparable harm to Muslim students.
-
Habs legend Henri Richard had head-injury related disorder CTE: posthumous study
Hockey Hall of Fame member Henri Richard had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death in 2020, the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada announced Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
-
Post-mortem shows pilot whales were healthy before they swam ashore and died in N.S.
Animal autopsies on a group of pilot whales that washed ashore last weekend on Cape Breton indicate the whales were healthy.
Winnipeg
-
Meeting over controversial rural Manitoba silica sand project cut short after mayor calls police
A special meeting of council in rural Manitoba over a controversial silica sand project came to an abrupt end after the mayor cut the meeting short and had the police called.
-
'They have the right to be safe': Taxi drivers left shaken after woman smashed windshield
A widely shared video showing a woman jumping on top of a taxi cab and smashing through its front windshield has raised concerns for taxi drivers in Winnipeg who say violent incidents are becoming all too common for drivers in the city.
-
Crash in Elmwood sends man to hospital with serious injuries
A serious collision involving a motorcycle in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood has caused road closures in the area on Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Early morning warehouse fire forces evacuation of Calgary hotel
An early morning fire at an abandoned warehouse on Seventh Avenue S.E. sent a massive plume of smoke into the air, engulfing the nearby Hilton Hotel in Calgary’s East Village.
-
Law Society of Alberta hearing into former health minister adjourns until September
A Law Society of Alberta hearing into allegations that a former cabinet minister broke the lawyers' code of conduct won't hear final arguments before September.
-
Man threatened Calgary Transit riders with an axe: police
Charges are pending against a man who Calgary Police say boarded a CTrain and threatened passengers with a hatchet.
Edmonton
-
TSN 1260 shut down as Bell Media announces layoffs
Edmonton sports radio station TSN 1260 went off the air Wednesday morning. TSN 1260 shut down at 9 a.m. MT along with five other Bell Media radio stations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
More homes destroyed by Yellowhead County fire; details about re-entry coming Wednesday
The number of homes destroyed by wildfire this season in Yellowhead County has surpassed two dozen.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police officer faces sentencing after being charged in taser assault of Black man
A Vancouver police officer who was found guilty of assault with a weapon for tasering a young, Black man who had been stopped for jaywalking will learn his fate Wednesday.
-
Billionaire Jim Pattison's West Vancouver house for sale for $1 — land not included
In the 1950s, a young car dealer named Jimmy Pattison traded a property he owned near Horsehoe Bay for a small yellow seaside home just a stone's throw from Ambleside Beach. Now, he has traded it to West Vancouver to make way for the public seawall.
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.