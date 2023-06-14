Charges laid after seven month investigation

Nearly seven months to the day, OPP have laid several charges as it relates to a crash south of Lucknow.

A 50-year-old Man from Huron-Kinloss Township has been charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, operation over 80 causing bodily harm, two counts of operation while prohibited and two counts of driving while under suspension.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, crews were called to a crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV on Lucknow Line.

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital, one of which had serious injuries.

The accused has already appeared in court and the matter is ongoing,