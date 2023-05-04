Charges laid after security officers caught man breaking into cars

A weapons investigation by London, Ont. police on Wednesday morning has led to multiple charges for one man.

At about 9 a.m. May 3, security officers responded to an incident in a parking lot for a building in the 700-block of King Street. A male was allegedly trying to break into vehicles.

The security officers located the suspect in possession of stolen property, and they said the suspect had a knife.

London police said the security officers took “physical control” of the suspect, and contacted police.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested the suspect and found him to be in possession of a quantity of drugs, a flip-knife, and stolen property.

A 34-year-old London man has been charged with several offences:

Two (2) counts of fail to comply with release order;

Three (3) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance;

Assault with a weapon;

Possession of prohibited weapon; and

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The accused is expected to appear in court to answer to these charges in June.