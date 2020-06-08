Advertisement
Charges laid after police chase of payloader near Clifford, Ont.
Police work at the scene after a payloader, believed to be stolen, was driven recklessly near Clifford, Ont. on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After a low-speed chase involving multiple police forces and an OPP helicopter, a 19-year-old is facing charges in connection with the theft of a payloader.
Multiple OPP detachments and other local police forces responded late Friday morning after reports of heavy equipment being taken from an address in Carrick Township and driven erratically.
The pursuit left a trail of destruction, including damaged vehicles, hydro police, fences and farm fields, and prompted the closure of area roadways for several hours.
South Bruce OPP now say a 19-year-old Brockton, Ont. man is facing criminal charges including:
- dangerous operation
- two counts of operation while prohibited
- two counts of assault peace officer
- theft over $5,000
- two counts of mischief over $5,000
- mischief under $5,000
- fail to comply with probation
He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.