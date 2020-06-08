MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After a low-speed chase involving multiple police forces and an OPP helicopter, a 19-year-old is facing charges in connection with the theft of a payloader.

Multiple OPP detachments and other local police forces responded late Friday morning after reports of heavy equipment being taken from an address in Carrick Township and driven erratically.

The pursuit left a trail of destruction, including damaged vehicles, hydro police, fences and farm fields, and prompted the closure of area roadways for several hours.

South Bruce OPP now say a 19-year-old Brockton, Ont. man is facing criminal charges including:

dangerous operation

two counts of operation while prohibited

two counts of assault peace officer

theft over $5,000

two counts of mischief over $5,000

mischief under $5,000

fail to comply with probation

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.