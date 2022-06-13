Charges laid after pepper spray incident

Charges have been laid after a group of young people were sprayed with pepper spray on Friday afternoon, according to police.

A 15-year-old teenager, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of administer noxious substance and one count of resist arrest.

Police were initially called to the 700 block of Wonderland Road South near Commissioners Road around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

The victims were assessed by paramedics at the time of the incident and no serious injuries were reported.

A similar incident happened near H.B. Beal Secondary School earlier in the week.