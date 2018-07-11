

CTV London





A standoff that lasted more than eight hours on Marconi Boulevard ended peacefully Wednesday morning, resulting in a number of charges.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a woman the 19-year-old male suspect knew, was being held against her will and threatened with a weapon..

She managed to flee the home but the man remained, barricading himself inside.

Police say they used distraction techniques to help in their arrest of the young man. Several windows on the unit were broken, and witnesses describe hearing loud bangs at times.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday tactical units began to clear the scene as it became clear that police had arrested the suspect.

No one was hurt.

The suspect, who is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, is charged with the following:

• Fail to Comply with Recognizance (five counts)

• Assault with a weapon

• Mischief Under $5000

• Break Enter & Commit Assault

• Forcible Confinement

Police seized several replica firearms.

The accused will appear in court Wednesday.