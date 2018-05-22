

London police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to grab a toddler from a vehicle.

The incident happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot near Dundas and Adelaide.

Police say a 26-year-old man reached into a parked car and tried to remove the child.

A woman inside the car intervened and was assaulted by the man who then took off.

The child was not hurt and the woman suffered minor injuries.

The man was located a short time later and was arrested and charged with resist arrest, attempt to commit an indictable offence, and two counts of assault.