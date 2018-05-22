Featured
Charges laid after man tried to remove toddler from parked car
CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 4:34PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 4:41PM EDT
London police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to grab a toddler from a vehicle.
The incident happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot near Dundas and Adelaide.
Police say a 26-year-old man reached into a parked car and tried to remove the child.
A woman inside the car intervened and was assaulted by the man who then took off.
The child was not hurt and the woman suffered minor injuries.
The man was located a short time later and was arrested and charged with resist arrest, attempt to commit an indictable offence, and two counts of assault.