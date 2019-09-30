LONDON, Ont. - A Sarnia, Ont.-area man is facing 20 charges after he allegedly threatened multiple people with a sawed-off rifle on Friday.

Police were called in after witnesses reported a man walking along the west side of Imperial Oil dressed completely in black with a shirt wrapped around his face and carrying what appeared to be a gun in a pouch.

An officer then located the suspect walking on the west side of Christina Street, and when the suspect saw him, police say the suspect drew the rifle and pointed at the officer before running away with the cruiser in pursuit.

The suspect then reportedly pointed the firearm at a female mowing her lawn and a male in a vehicle stopped at Confederation Street and Christina. The driver fled after the suspect allegedly fired a shot toward the vehicle.

The officer reportedly caught up to the suspect and ordered him to stop, at which point the suspect dropped his firearm and continued to flee.

The firearm, a loaded sawed-off rifle, which had jammed, was secured by the officer, at which point more officers flooded the area.

The suspect reportedly attempted to take shelter in an apartment, threatening the homeowner, but was soon taken into custody without incident.

The 25-year-old man is facing charges including; break and enter, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, disguise with intent, breach of probation, three counts of failing to comply with recognizance and 13 firearm-related counts.

He was being held for a bail hearing.