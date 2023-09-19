Charges laid after man robs two London, Ont. businesses at knifepoint

A London man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly robbed two businesses at knifepoint in the city’s north end earlier this month.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, a male suspect entered a business in the area of Highbury Avenue and Fanshawe Park Road East when he approached an employee while brandishing a knife, and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect fled on foot before police arrived on scene, and a description of the suspect was provided to police.

Officers later attended and searched the area, but could not locate the suspect.

The next day on Sept. 9 at approximately 6:40 a.m., a male suspect entered a business in the area of Kipps Lane and Barker Street when he approached an employee behind the counter while brandishing a knife, and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect fled on foot before police arrived on scene.

A description of the suspect was provided to officers, but the suspect was not located.

The investigation was later reassigned to the LPS Street Crime Unit.

Investigators examined surveillance footage obtained from both businesses and learned the same suspect was responsible.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of armed robbery

Two (2) counts of disguise with intent

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a London court on Sept. 20 in relation to the charges.