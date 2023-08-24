Charges laid after man found sleeping in running vehicle

A man is facing multiple charges after police received a tip about a possible impaired driver and found him sleeping in the front seat of his running vehicles.

London police responded to the complaint around 5:50 p.m. Sunday after a resident called in about a possible impaired driver in the area of St. Clair Crescent and Estella Road.

Officers received a description of the vehicle and later found the suspect sleeping in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle.

Police determined the car had been stolen earlier that day, but had not yet been reported to police.

The suspect was arrested without incident. During the search, police also found a “quantity of drugs” on the man.

The 28-year-old London man has been charged with:

Impaired

Operation while prohibited

Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.