    Charges laid after man 'armed with RAID' sprays victim: Police

    Charges have been laid after a dispute in Aylmer that used a weapon of a different kind, according to police.

    On Oct. 26 around 9:45 a.m., police responded to King Street where two men were having a verbal argument.

    Police said the argument escalated into a physical altercation where one man “armed with foam Raid bug spray” sprayed the other man in the face.

    The victim experienced burning in his eyes, nose and face, as well as breathing difficulties.

    A 35-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, administer noxious thing and breach of recognizance.

