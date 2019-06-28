

Scott Miller, CTV London





Stratford police have laid a total of 28 charges against two men following a strange court appearance earlier this week.

Police say that on Tuesday, a 38-year-old Vancouver man was to appeaer in Stratford court on harassment charges, but he didn’t show.

In his place, a man allegedly pretending to be his lawyer appeared.

The 36-year-old used a false name in court, but was not accepted as the accused’s counsel.

As he left court, police followed, and after being pulled over outside of town, police found the accused in the car with the so-called 'lawyer.'

Police suspected drug use and tests conducted back at police headquarters were reportedly positive for heroin and methamphetamine.

Both men were both taken into custody.

The original accused now faces eight charges, including identity theft and possession of an illegal substance.

The 'lawyer' faces 20 charges including impersonation, identity theft and possession of a weapon.