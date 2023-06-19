Charges laid after knife-wielding man threatens victim

A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police allege he threatened a victim while holding a knife in the downtown core over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, a suspect male approached a man in the area of Wellington Road and Dundas Street and made threats towards the victim while holding a knife.

The suspect male then fled the area and police were called to the scene.

A description of the suspect was provided to police, who later located and arrested the suspect a short distance away.

Police also seized a knife.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Possession of a weapon

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on July 24 in relation to the charges.